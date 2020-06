Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the great city of Aliso Viejo. This home has been remodeled throughout and features a downstairs bedroom and full bath. The home also has a large backyard perfect for entertaining. The Cul de sac location is perfect too. Very quiet street and Great neighbors!