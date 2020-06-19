Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

9 Beaumont is a beautiful remodeled property situated in the gated community of San Simeon. This property is a single story detached home with beautiful views, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, with very high ceilings and a very open floor plan. Some of the upgrades include real hard wood floors throughout, window shutters, stainless steel refrigerator recess lighting, fire place in the family room, a beautifully designed built-in cabinets in the family room, an attached 2 car garage and a 2 car driveway This home sits in a cul de sac section of the community with a very private lot that offers amazing views from the family room, kitchen and the very large yard with glass fencing. This home is only walking distance from Don Juan Avila Elementary/ Middle School which is the top rated blue ribbon school of the Capistrano Unified School district.