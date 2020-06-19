All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 88 Playa Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
88 Playa Circle
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

88 Playa Circle

88 Playa Circle · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

88 Playa Circle, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Harbor Station

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the community of Glenwood this tri-level two bedroom loft style unit represents the pinnacle of style. Tiles surround the arched entry into the tranquil patio. Designer upgrades include Italian marble flooring, custom paint, and an accent wall. On the first floor of the home is a private bedroom which looks out onto the patio and has a 3/4 bath. The second floor boasts an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, a guest bathroom and a spacious balcony. The third level is home to the master retreat with walk in closet, soaking tub and dual vanity. Mountain views can be seen from the second and third floors. You will also enjoy the oversized two car attached garage. This property is located close to Aliso Town Center (features several fantastic restaurants and shops), the private Aliso Viejo Country Club and the Aquatic Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Playa Circle have any available units?
88 Playa Circle has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88 Playa Circle have?
Some of 88 Playa Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Playa Circle currently offering any rent specials?
88 Playa Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Playa Circle pet-friendly?
No, 88 Playa Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 88 Playa Circle offer parking?
Yes, 88 Playa Circle offers parking.
Does 88 Playa Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Playa Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Playa Circle have a pool?
No, 88 Playa Circle does not have a pool.
Does 88 Playa Circle have accessible units?
No, 88 Playa Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Playa Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Playa Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Playa Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 Playa Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 88 Playa Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with BalconiesAliso Viejo Apartments with Garages
Aliso Viejo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CA
Rialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity