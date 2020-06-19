88 Playa Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the community of Glenwood this tri-level two bedroom loft style unit represents the pinnacle of style. Tiles surround the arched entry into the tranquil patio. Designer upgrades include Italian marble flooring, custom paint, and an accent wall. On the first floor of the home is a private bedroom which looks out onto the patio and has a 3/4 bath. The second floor boasts an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, a guest bathroom and a spacious balcony. The third level is home to the master retreat with walk in closet, soaking tub and dual vanity. Mountain views can be seen from the second and third floors. You will also enjoy the oversized two car attached garage. This property is located close to Aliso Town Center (features several fantastic restaurants and shops), the private Aliso Viejo Country Club and the Aquatic Center.