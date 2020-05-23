85 Coronado Cay Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Great quiet location, located in the Coronado Community in Aliso Viejo... Open downstairs floor plan with existing TV wall-mount placed above the fireplace. Dining area off the kitchen with a modern chandelier, kitchen has upgraded cabinets, recessed and programmable lighting and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included with lease). White quartz counter tops, custom tiled backsplash, with a large single basin undermount sink as well. Dual master bedrooms on the second floor - first bedroom w vaulted ceilings, a TV wall-mount, large bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Second bedroom has a full bathroom and walk-in-closet as well. Indoor laundry closet is located between the two bedrooms upstairs, with washer/dryer included. New high efficient AC unit installed last August. Community has a pool and spa... Located within walking distance to the Aliso Viejo Town Center with plenty of shopping. Also, a short distance from the Renaissance Club Sport Aliso Viejo, Don Juan Avila Elementary and Middle Schools. Close to the Toll Road and Freeways...