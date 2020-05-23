85 Coronado Cay Lane

Amenities
Great quiet location, located in the Coronado Community in Aliso Viejo... Open downstairs floor plan with existing TV wall-mount placed above the fireplace. Dining area off the kitchen with a modern chandelier, kitchen has upgraded cabinets, recessed and programmable lighting and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included with lease). White quartz counter tops, custom tiled backsplash, with a large single basin undermount sink as well. Dual master bedrooms on the second floor - first bedroom w vaulted ceilings, a TV wall-mount, large bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Second bedroom has a full bathroom and walk-in-closet as well. Indoor laundry closet is located between the two bedrooms upstairs, with washer/dryer included. New high efficient AC unit installed last August. Community has a pool and spa... Located within walking distance to the Aliso Viejo Town Center with plenty of shopping. Also, a short distance from the Renaissance Club Sport Aliso Viejo, Don Juan Avila Elementary and Middle Schools. Close to the Toll Road and Freeways...