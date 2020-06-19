82 Las Flores

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Available 02/01/20 Beautiful 3Bd/2.5Ba house in gated community - Property Id: 203928



Beautiful single family detached house featuring open kitchen, living room with a fireplace and eat-in-kitchen area. The upstairs has large master bedroom with walk in closet, private bathroom with a shower and bathtub. The house has laundry area upstairs and additional two bedrooms and full bathroom. It has powder downstairs, two car garage and wrap around patio style small fenced yard. It is in gated community with a private pool and spa. It is across a wild park with fantastic hiking and biking trails leading to the beach. It is only a few minutes away from shopping, entertaining and the ocean.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203928

Property Id 203928



(RLNE5461883)