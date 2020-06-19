82 Las Flores

Amenities
Available 02/01/20 Beautiful 3Bd/2.5Ba house in gated community - Property Id: 203928
Beautiful single family detached house featuring open kitchen, living room with a fireplace and eat-in-kitchen area. The upstairs has large master bedroom with walk in closet, private bathroom with a shower and bathtub. The house has laundry area upstairs and additional two bedrooms and full bathroom. It has powder downstairs, two car garage and wrap around patio style small fenced yard. It is in gated community with a private pool and spa. It is across a wild park with fantastic hiking and biking trails leading to the beach. It is only a few minutes away from shopping, entertaining and the ocean.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203928
Property Id 203928
(RLNE5461883)