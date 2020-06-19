All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

82 Las Flores

82 Las Flores · No Longer Available
Location

82 Las Flores, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Flores Los Alisos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available 02/01/20 Beautiful 3Bd/2.5Ba house in gated community - Property Id: 203928

Beautiful single family detached house featuring open kitchen, living room with a fireplace and eat-in-kitchen area. The upstairs has large master bedroom with walk in closet, private bathroom with a shower and bathtub. The house has laundry area upstairs and additional two bedrooms and full bathroom. It has powder downstairs, two car garage and wrap around patio style small fenced yard. It is in gated community with a private pool and spa. It is across a wild park with fantastic hiking and biking trails leading to the beach. It is only a few minutes away from shopping, entertaining and the ocean.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203928
Property Id 203928

(RLNE5461883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Las Flores have any available units?
82 Las Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 82 Las Flores have?
Some of 82 Las Flores's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Las Flores currently offering any rent specials?
82 Las Flores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Las Flores pet-friendly?
Yes, 82 Las Flores is pet friendly.
Does 82 Las Flores offer parking?
Yes, 82 Las Flores offers parking.
Does 82 Las Flores have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Las Flores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Las Flores have a pool?
Yes, 82 Las Flores has a pool.
Does 82 Las Flores have accessible units?
No, 82 Las Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Las Flores have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Las Flores does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Las Flores have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Las Flores does not have units with air conditioning.

