81 Via Athena

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

If views matter to you, look no further! - This beautiful detached 2 BD/2 BA condo has spectacular views almost through ever window! This home offers so much from great tall vaulted ceilings, plantations shutters, wood flooring , custom paint, great appliances to include a refrigerator and washer/dryer, mirrored closet doors, curved entry doors, lots of windows for natural night, attached one car garage, a second parking stall, and even a nice sized balcony where you can enjoy your spectacular views! This home is close to shopping and the freeway system. It is priced right and open for an immediate move in. This one seriously wont last! Call Elva Rendon, Realtor for more information and a viewing! HCM Property Management, 949-734-7309.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5291627)