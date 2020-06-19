8 Wild Rose Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub media room

IS YOUR ESCROW ABOUT TO CLOSE AND YOU NEED AN EXECUTIVE HOME TO LEASE FOR A YEAR? This spectacular entertainer's home is in the prestigious gated community of Kensington Estates in Aliso Viejo and is located a short distance from the 73 Toll Road, major Aliso Viejo companies like QUEST, QLogic, FLUOR, UPS and Pacific Life, and just south of the city of Irvine. Private schools are close by, as well as top-notch public schools. As one of the largest estates in the community, this home has been expanded and features 4 bedrooms upstairs including a Master Suite that offers panoramic unobstructed views for miles. The Master also offers high ceilings, a private balcony, a large walk in closet and a separate craft room/hobby room. Upstairs also features a large loft AND an additional library/media room already outfitted with a ping pong table! Provenza Old World wide plank floors with modern paint throughout. Stunning remodeled kitchen featuring high-end stainless steel Jenn-Air appliances, custom lighting, white cabinets, quartz countertops and an oversized custom island with seating for 6. A downstairs office has a separate entrance, custom built-ins and lighting and a desk for two working professionals. Also included in the formal living room is a baby grand piano. Looking to relax? The backyard is an oasis featuring incredible views, a salt water pool for hot summer days and an elevated spa for cool summer nights. Call Bram today for a private showing: 949-677-9757.