8 Wild Rose Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8 Wild Rose Place

8 Wild Rose Place
Location

8 Wild Rose Place, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Kensington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
IS YOUR ESCROW ABOUT TO CLOSE AND YOU NEED AN EXECUTIVE HOME TO LEASE FOR A YEAR? This spectacular entertainer's home is in the prestigious gated community of Kensington Estates in Aliso Viejo and is located a short distance from the 73 Toll Road, major Aliso Viejo companies like QUEST, QLogic, FLUOR, UPS and Pacific Life, and just south of the city of Irvine. Private schools are close by, as well as top-notch public schools. As one of the largest estates in the community, this home has been expanded and features 4 bedrooms upstairs including a Master Suite that offers panoramic unobstructed views for miles. The Master also offers high ceilings, a private balcony, a large walk in closet and a separate craft room/hobby room. Upstairs also features a large loft AND an additional library/media room already outfitted with a ping pong table! Provenza Old World wide plank floors with modern paint throughout. Stunning remodeled kitchen featuring high-end stainless steel Jenn-Air appliances, custom lighting, white cabinets, quartz countertops and an oversized custom island with seating for 6. A downstairs office has a separate entrance, custom built-ins and lighting and a desk for two working professionals. Also included in the formal living room is a baby grand piano. Looking to relax? The backyard is an oasis featuring incredible views, a salt water pool for hot summer days and an elevated spa for cool summer nights. Call Bram today for a private showing: 949-677-9757.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Wild Rose Place have any available units?
8 Wild Rose Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 8 Wild Rose Place have?
Some of 8 Wild Rose Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Wild Rose Place currently offering any rent specials?
8 Wild Rose Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Wild Rose Place pet-friendly?
No, 8 Wild Rose Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 8 Wild Rose Place offer parking?
No, 8 Wild Rose Place does not offer parking.
Does 8 Wild Rose Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Wild Rose Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Wild Rose Place have a pool?
Yes, 8 Wild Rose Place has a pool.
Does 8 Wild Rose Place have accessible units?
No, 8 Wild Rose Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Wild Rose Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Wild Rose Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Wild Rose Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Wild Rose Place does not have units with air conditioning.
