8 Trillium Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel media room

Location, Location, location, End unit very bright Townhouse in the beautiful gated community of Windflower. Features living room with vaulted High ceilings, light and bright spacious remodeled kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances with the open floor plan, newer baseboards throughout. 3 Bed 3 Full bath with 3 showers. It has refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, 2 bed 2 full bath upper unit and 1 bed 1 full bath in downstairs. Walk to Aliso Viejo Town Center with shops, restaurants and movie theater. Close to freeway. 2 car attached garage and patio.