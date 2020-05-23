All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Aliso Viejo, CA
8 Theatre Lane
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:57 AM

8 Theatre Lane

Location

8 Theatre Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Applause

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Remodeled Two bedroom townhouse style home completely remodeled with new kitchen, new carpet, paint, window coverings, new master bathroom and more. This home has a modern look with tile flooring, a cozy fireplace and a flat screen tv mounted for you. Recessed lighting throughout with high end ceiling fans and natural light. Bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings and a large en suite bathroom. Newly remodeled master shower has his and hers shower heads with separate temperature controls. Enjoy the extra large walk in closet, quiet and sleek ceiling fan and balcony. Second bedroom is large with an en-suite bathroom. This home as a direct access two car garage and a large front balcony in a private location. This popular Applause tract is conveniently located within walking distance to the shops, restaurants, and theaters in the Aliso Viejo Town Center. Enjoy the community pool and spa too. Contact Niguel Point Properties 949-216-0055.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Theatre Lane have any available units?
8 Theatre Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 8 Theatre Lane have?
Some of 8 Theatre Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Theatre Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8 Theatre Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Theatre Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8 Theatre Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 8 Theatre Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8 Theatre Lane offers parking.
Does 8 Theatre Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Theatre Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Theatre Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8 Theatre Lane has a pool.
Does 8 Theatre Lane have accessible units?
No, 8 Theatre Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Theatre Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Theatre Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Theatre Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Theatre Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
