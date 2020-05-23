8 Theatre Lane

Amenities

Remodeled Two bedroom townhouse style home completely remodeled with new kitchen, new carpet, paint, window coverings, new master bathroom and more. This home has a modern look with tile flooring, a cozy fireplace and a flat screen tv mounted for you. Recessed lighting throughout with high end ceiling fans and natural light. Bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings and a large en suite bathroom. Newly remodeled master shower has his and hers shower heads with separate temperature controls. Enjoy the extra large walk in closet, quiet and sleek ceiling fan and balcony. Second bedroom is large with an en-suite bathroom. This home as a direct access two car garage and a large front balcony in a private location. This popular Applause tract is conveniently located within walking distance to the shops, restaurants, and theaters in the Aliso Viejo Town Center. Enjoy the community pool and spa too. Contact Niguel Point Properties 949-216-0055.