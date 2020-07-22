8 Michelangelo

Amenities

**This Stunning Home in the sought after Community of California Renaissance in Aliso Viejo including Lots of upgrades *2 MASTER SUITES and HUGE LOFT which can easily be converted in 3rd Bedroom *Gorgeous Wood flooring throughout on the Main floors and 2nd floors *Entry is on the Ground level which features a Spacious Living area with Cozy Fireplace and Beautiful mountain views *Spacious 1/2 Bathroom in Main floor and Direct access to 2 Car Garage *Large Formal dining area and separated Gourmet Kitchen with Maple cabinetry **On the 2nd floor, Spacious Master suite has vaulted ceilings, Views from the balcony and a luxurious bath room with a oval tub and separate shower *Huge Loft can be converted into a 3rd bedroom *The 2nd master suite also boast a nice private bathroom **The House opens up to a yard full of beautiful blooms and has a Saddleback mountains and city light views which you can enjoy day and night **Walking distance to Upscale resort style association facilities with a beautiful pool *The location is ideally convenient to entertainment, shopping, and the toll road!