Aliso Viejo, CA
78 Cinnamon Teal
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:47 AM

78 Cinnamon Teal

78 Cinnamon Teal · No Longer Available
Location

78 Cinnamon Teal, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Seagate Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
media room
Lovely upper level condo - an end unit with no neighbors staring into your condo - only trees, birds, and nature. Great location! Enter the gated front patio to your next home. Open the door to a large living room with less than a year old carpet, fireplace, plantation shutters, and a slider out to your back balcony to enjoy the view of the greenbelt. This condo has an expanded, beautifully remodeled kitchen with all stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, range, dishwasher, and a built-in wine fridge. Gorgeous kitchen cabinets with some glass fronts, tons of storage, and lots of counter space. Also features plantation shutters throughout. Laundry room inside with full washer and dryer included. Perfect for roommate situations or someone who wants a guest bedroom; etc. The two master bedrooms are separated by the living and kitchen areas. Lots of natural light in both bedrooms. Both have a walk in closet and full bath. Dual vanities in both bathrooms. This unit is light and bright with vaulted ceilings and modern paint. Close to the club house which includes a gym and pool and spa. Close to shopping, movie theaters, and any other place you may want to go. Water and trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Cinnamon Teal have any available units?
78 Cinnamon Teal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 78 Cinnamon Teal have?
Some of 78 Cinnamon Teal's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Cinnamon Teal currently offering any rent specials?
78 Cinnamon Teal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Cinnamon Teal pet-friendly?
No, 78 Cinnamon Teal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 78 Cinnamon Teal offer parking?
No, 78 Cinnamon Teal does not offer parking.
Does 78 Cinnamon Teal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Cinnamon Teal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Cinnamon Teal have a pool?
Yes, 78 Cinnamon Teal has a pool.
Does 78 Cinnamon Teal have accessible units?
No, 78 Cinnamon Teal does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Cinnamon Teal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Cinnamon Teal has units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Cinnamon Teal have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Cinnamon Teal does not have units with air conditioning.

