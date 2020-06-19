78 Cinnamon Teal

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool hot tub media room

Lovely upper level condo - an end unit with no neighbors staring into your condo - only trees, birds, and nature. Great location! Enter the gated front patio to your next home. Open the door to a large living room with less than a year old carpet, fireplace, plantation shutters, and a slider out to your back balcony to enjoy the view of the greenbelt. This condo has an expanded, beautifully remodeled kitchen with all stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, range, dishwasher, and a built-in wine fridge. Gorgeous kitchen cabinets with some glass fronts, tons of storage, and lots of counter space. Also features plantation shutters throughout. Laundry room inside with full washer and dryer included. Perfect for roommate situations or someone who wants a guest bedroom; etc. The two master bedrooms are separated by the living and kitchen areas. Lots of natural light in both bedrooms. Both have a walk in closet and full bath. Dual vanities in both bathrooms. This unit is light and bright with vaulted ceilings and modern paint. Close to the club house which includes a gym and pool and spa. Close to shopping, movie theaters, and any other place you may want to go. Water and trash included.