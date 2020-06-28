76 Plateau

Amenities

Beautiful Welcome Home ! It just finished the remodeling, home has New cabinet, New countet top, new bathroom sinks and counter top, new paint throughout, New crown molding, New baseboards, recessed lighting, New Hard flooring down stairs and laminate upstairs, indoor laundry, huge master suite and large upstairs loft area that can be used for den, play area, teen hang out and more. The custom kitchen has New qaurts countertops, Bathroom has New quartes counter top and New faucets, New cabinets, custom cabinets and lighting. Nice backyard with tile and grass area. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this home is also walking distance to elementary and middle schools and is just a short 5-10 minute walk to Aliso Viejo Town Center (home to many restaurants, shops, a movie theater and free summer concert and movie nights).