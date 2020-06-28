All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:52 PM

76 Plateau

76 Plateau · No Longer Available
Location

76 Plateau, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Promenade

Amenities

media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
media room
Beautiful Welcome Home ! It just finished the remodeling, home has New cabinet, New countet top, new bathroom sinks and counter top, new paint throughout, New crown molding, New baseboards, recessed lighting, New Hard flooring down stairs and laminate upstairs, indoor laundry, huge master suite and large upstairs loft area that can be used for den, play area, teen hang out and more. The custom kitchen has New qaurts countertops, Bathroom has New quartes counter top and New faucets, New cabinets, custom cabinets and lighting. Nice backyard with tile and grass area. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this home is also walking distance to elementary and middle schools and is just a short 5-10 minute walk to Aliso Viejo Town Center (home to many restaurants, shops, a movie theater and free summer concert and movie nights).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Plateau have any available units?
76 Plateau doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
Is 76 Plateau currently offering any rent specials?
76 Plateau is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Plateau pet-friendly?
No, 76 Plateau is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 76 Plateau offer parking?
No, 76 Plateau does not offer parking.
Does 76 Plateau have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 Plateau does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Plateau have a pool?
No, 76 Plateau does not have a pool.
Does 76 Plateau have accessible units?
No, 76 Plateau does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Plateau have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Plateau does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 Plateau have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 Plateau does not have units with air conditioning.
