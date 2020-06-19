75 Pamplona

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Townhouse/ Gated Community/ Resort Style Amenities - Property Id: 268093



Elegant home with resort style amenities! Ideally located in the gated community of Montelena. This two-bedroom, two bathroom, approximately 1,121 square foot end unit with balcony is in pristine condition. The open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and fireplace allows natural light to permeate throughout the home.

Upgrades include crown molding and ceiling fan in the master bedroom, two-way privacy shades, plantation shutters, mirrored closet doors and newer furnace. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, recessed lighting and serene view of the pool.

Additional features include a direct-access two-car garage, with laundry area & private driveway for additional parking.

Walk to schools! 0.4miles to Aliso Niguel High School, 0.7miles to Wood Canyon Elementary School.

Conveniently located few minutes from Grocery stores, restaurants & Shopping Centers.

Private park attached to the complex that leads to bike/hiking trails.

