All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 75 Pamplona.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
75 Pamplona
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

75 Pamplona

75 Pamplona · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

75 Pamplona, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Townhouse/ Gated Community/ Resort Style Amenities - Property Id: 268093

Elegant home with resort style amenities! Ideally located in the gated community of Montelena. This two-bedroom, two bathroom, approximately 1,121 square foot end unit with balcony is in pristine condition. The open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and fireplace allows natural light to permeate throughout the home.
Upgrades include crown molding and ceiling fan in the master bedroom, two-way privacy shades, plantation shutters, mirrored closet doors and newer furnace. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, recessed lighting and serene view of the pool.
Additional features include a direct-access two-car garage, with laundry area & private driveway for additional parking.
Walk to schools! 0.4miles to Aliso Niguel High School, 0.7miles to Wood Canyon Elementary School.
Conveniently located few minutes from Grocery stores, restaurants & Shopping Centers.
Private park attached to the complex that leads to bike/hiking trails.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268093
Property Id 268093

(RLNE5745659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Pamplona have any available units?
75 Pamplona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 75 Pamplona have?
Some of 75 Pamplona's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Pamplona currently offering any rent specials?
75 Pamplona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Pamplona pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 Pamplona is pet friendly.
Does 75 Pamplona offer parking?
Yes, 75 Pamplona offers parking.
Does 75 Pamplona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Pamplona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Pamplona have a pool?
Yes, 75 Pamplona has a pool.
Does 75 Pamplona have accessible units?
No, 75 Pamplona does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Pamplona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Pamplona has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Pamplona have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Pamplona does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College