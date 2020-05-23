75 Cape Victoria

Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

How would you Like to Start your Day Waking Up to an UnObstructed View? This 3 bedroom home is situated in the gated community of Victoria. New Quartz Countertops and New Vinyl Plank Floorings throughout. 2 Car Garage and Full Size Driveway.