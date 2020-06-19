All apartments in Aliso Viejo
74 Plateau

Location

74 Plateau, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Promenade

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Model perfect with new paint inside and out as well as new carpeting for the second story and modern wood like flooring for the downstairs.
This home features 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room loft area. Other features include a large living and dining room with upgraded recessed lighting and crown molding, a spacious family room with tile-accented fireplace, built in cabinets and sliding glass doors to the beautiful backyard. A large eat-in kitchen opens up to the family room and includes Corian countertops, stainless appliances and dual pantries. The master suite features a vaulted ceiling, panoramic view, walk-in closet, and a large master bathroom with Roman tub and separate shower. The spacious secondary bathrooms share a bathroom with dual sinks. The upstairs also includes a full size laundry room with linen cabinets. The Trane air conditioner was installed only a year ago.
The home is located very close to Award Winning Schools and the fabulous downtown Also Viejo town center. The Aliso Viejo Aquatics Center is not too far from the house and can be used for an additional charge. Listing agent Ginny Meister RE/MAX Premier Realty 949-244-7779 DRE#00632992.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Plateau have any available units?
74 Plateau doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 74 Plateau have?
Some of 74 Plateau's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Plateau currently offering any rent specials?
74 Plateau is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Plateau pet-friendly?
No, 74 Plateau is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 74 Plateau offer parking?
No, 74 Plateau does not offer parking.
Does 74 Plateau have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Plateau does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Plateau have a pool?
No, 74 Plateau does not have a pool.
Does 74 Plateau have accessible units?
No, 74 Plateau does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Plateau have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Plateau has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Plateau have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 74 Plateau has units with air conditioning.

