74 Plateau

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Model perfect with new paint inside and out as well as new carpeting for the second story and modern wood like flooring for the downstairs.

This home features 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room loft area. Other features include a large living and dining room with upgraded recessed lighting and crown molding, a spacious family room with tile-accented fireplace, built in cabinets and sliding glass doors to the beautiful backyard. A large eat-in kitchen opens up to the family room and includes Corian countertops, stainless appliances and dual pantries. The master suite features a vaulted ceiling, panoramic view, walk-in closet, and a large master bathroom with Roman tub and separate shower. The spacious secondary bathrooms share a bathroom with dual sinks. The upstairs also includes a full size laundry room with linen cabinets. The Trane air conditioner was installed only a year ago.

The home is located very close to Award Winning Schools and the fabulous downtown Also Viejo town center. The Aliso Viejo Aquatics Center is not too far from the house and can be used for an additional charge. Listing agent Ginny Meister RE/MAX Premier Realty 949-244-7779 DRE#00632992.