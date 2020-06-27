7 Whitewood

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

LOVELY "GLENWOOD VILLAGE" CONDO WITH PRIVATE GARAGE - Bright and Cheerful Glenwood Village upper level, end unit condo. 1 Very Spacious bedroom with walk in closet PLUS another room ideal for den or office (no closet). Living room with wood flooring, lots of natural light and fireplace. Dining area adjacent to living room. Kitchen with range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator (without warranty). Full hall bath, tub and shower.

Central heat and AC. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer provided. Front balcony. Detached one car garage with new roll up garage door and opener. Lot of non-reserved parking . Fantastic Glenwood Village Recreational Facility with pool, spa,

exercise room, and tennis courts. Sorry no pets or smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5004374)