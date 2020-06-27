7 Via Bacchus

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

ROOM FOR RENT. Private bedroom and private bath in a beautifully remodeled townhome. Current tenant is seeking a roommate to share the home. You get a private bedroom and private bathroom and half of the garage as well as common area usage of the living room, family room, dining room, gorgeous kitchen and mountain view outdoor patio. No smoking. No pets. Must have good credit, good references, steady employment and income. Roommates split utilities in half. One year lease. Quiet location. Association pool and spa. Close proximity to beaches, entertainment and easy freeway access.