7 Plumeria

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Great opportunity to live in the sought-after community of Camden Park in Aliso Viejo. This tri-level home has a very private location within the community with a view of the lush greenbelt. Open and flowing floor plan with dark hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. Spacious kitchen with tile floors, black granite counters, refrigerator included, and ample room for a table and chairs. Separate dining area open to the living room and kitchen. Large living room with a fireplace and access to the patio. Two spacious bedrooms on the third level. Loads of storage, washer and dryer are included. Two car tandem attached garage with direct access. Enjoy the beautiful community pool, spa, playground, and BBQ area.