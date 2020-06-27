All apartments in Aliso Viejo
7 Plumeria

7 Plumeria Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7 Plumeria Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Camden Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Great opportunity to live in the sought-after community of Camden Park in Aliso Viejo. This tri-level home has a very private location within the community with a view of the lush greenbelt. Open and flowing floor plan with dark hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. Spacious kitchen with tile floors, black granite counters, refrigerator included, and ample room for a table and chairs. Separate dining area open to the living room and kitchen. Large living room with a fireplace and access to the patio. Two spacious bedrooms on the third level. Loads of storage, washer and dryer are included. Two car tandem attached garage with direct access. Enjoy the beautiful community pool, spa, playground, and BBQ area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Plumeria have any available units?
7 Plumeria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 7 Plumeria have?
Some of 7 Plumeria's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Plumeria currently offering any rent specials?
7 Plumeria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Plumeria pet-friendly?
No, 7 Plumeria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 7 Plumeria offer parking?
Yes, 7 Plumeria offers parking.
Does 7 Plumeria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Plumeria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Plumeria have a pool?
Yes, 7 Plumeria has a pool.
Does 7 Plumeria have accessible units?
No, 7 Plumeria does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Plumeria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Plumeria has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Plumeria have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Plumeria does not have units with air conditioning.
