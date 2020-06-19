All apartments in Aliso Viejo
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
65 Laurel Lane
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

65 Laurel Lane

65 Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

65 Laurel Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Heather Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
ENJOY RESORT LIVING IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED UPPER END UNIT WITH GARAGE & DRIVEWAY! This Spacious home boasts a very large Living Room & Dining room area with crown molding throughout! Lots of windows invite sunshine and bright light into the unit. Upgraded recessed lighting and brand new designer paint. Fabulous kitchen features upgraded cabinets & hardware, brand new appliances, brand new top of the line faucet, tile countertops & full backsplash. Inside laundry area with full size washer/dryer and linen cabinets are conveniently located next to the the kitchen. Brand new upgraded carpet in both bedrooms, brand new light fixtures and medicine cabinet in the powder room. Spacious master bedroom boasts mirrored closet doors and vanity area with newer brushed nickel faucet, upgraded light fixture, tile floors & linen closet, bathroom with separate vanity, custom recessed lighting, upgraded toilet & brushed nickel faucet. Private deck overlooking lush greenbelts, trees and city lights! And 1-car enclosed garage with brand new paint and a rare full driveway. Walking distance to nearby fantastic shops, restaurants, award winning schools, walking/hiking and biking trails to the beach, & steps from the association pool, spa & tennis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Laurel Lane have any available units?
65 Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 65 Laurel Lane have?
Some of 65 Laurel Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
65 Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 65 Laurel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 65 Laurel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 65 Laurel Lane offers parking.
Does 65 Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 Laurel Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Laurel Lane have a pool?
Yes, 65 Laurel Lane has a pool.
Does 65 Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 65 Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Laurel Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Laurel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Laurel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
