65 Laurel Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

ENJOY RESORT LIVING IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED UPPER END UNIT WITH GARAGE & DRIVEWAY! This Spacious home boasts a very large Living Room & Dining room area with crown molding throughout! Lots of windows invite sunshine and bright light into the unit. Upgraded recessed lighting and brand new designer paint. Fabulous kitchen features upgraded cabinets & hardware, brand new appliances, brand new top of the line faucet, tile countertops & full backsplash. Inside laundry area with full size washer/dryer and linen cabinets are conveniently located next to the the kitchen. Brand new upgraded carpet in both bedrooms, brand new light fixtures and medicine cabinet in the powder room. Spacious master bedroom boasts mirrored closet doors and vanity area with newer brushed nickel faucet, upgraded light fixture, tile floors & linen closet, bathroom with separate vanity, custom recessed lighting, upgraded toilet & brushed nickel faucet. Private deck overlooking lush greenbelts, trees and city lights! And 1-car enclosed garage with brand new paint and a rare full driveway. Walking distance to nearby fantastic shops, restaurants, award winning schools, walking/hiking and biking trails to the beach, & steps from the association pool, spa & tennis!