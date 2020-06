65 Cinnamon Teal

Amenities

TOWNHOME!!! NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW YOU. GATED SEAGATE COLONY , RARE FOUND ON THE MARKET TWO STORY TOWNHOME!! CORNER UNIT!! RENT INCLUDE HOA. THIS IS A 2 LEVEL, 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS TRACT OF SEAGATE COLONY. CORNER UNIT WITH NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW. FEATURES INCLUDE NEW INTERIOR PAINTING, NEWER LAMINATED FLOOR. NEWER WASHER/ DRYER/ UNDER SINK DRINKING WATER FILTER, ALL INCLUDED IN LEASE ALONG WITH THE REFRIGERATOR. NEW BLINDS IN MASTER BEDROOM. NEW FAUCETS IN BATHROOMS. MASTER BEDROOM HAS HIGH CEILING. AN UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH NEWER CABINETS AND COUNTERTOPS. EACH BEDROOM HAS OWN BATHROOM. HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS. DETACHED ONE CAR GARAGE AND ONE ADDITIONAL ASSIGNED PARKING CLOSE TO THIS UNIT. THERE ARE WALKING TRAILS, AND IT IS BEACH CLOSE.