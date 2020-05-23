All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:14 PM

61 Carlsbad Lane

61 Carlsbad Lane · No Longer Available
Location

61 Carlsbad Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
RENT NOW!!! NO RENT DUE UNTIL JANUARY 1st!!! The perfect two bedroom rental! Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops and beautiful espresso stained cabinets, built-ins in dining room to show off your adorable knick-knacks and shelves to store your things. The living room is open to the kitchen and spacious. Nearly every window has shutters, walls are painted in neutral colors throughout. Both bedrooms are good sizes and have mirrored closet doors. This home has an ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE, a RESERVED PARKING SPACE, a large patio and the community features a pool and spa. Property comes with a WASHER AND DRYER. With easy walking distance to Don Juan Elementary and Middle Schools and conveniently located near the 73 toll road and the Town Center you'll find everything you need! Hurry! This one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Carlsbad Lane have any available units?
61 Carlsbad Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 61 Carlsbad Lane have?
Some of 61 Carlsbad Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Carlsbad Lane currently offering any rent specials?
61 Carlsbad Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Carlsbad Lane pet-friendly?
No, 61 Carlsbad Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 61 Carlsbad Lane offer parking?
Yes, 61 Carlsbad Lane offers parking.
Does 61 Carlsbad Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Carlsbad Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Carlsbad Lane have a pool?
Yes, 61 Carlsbad Lane has a pool.
Does 61 Carlsbad Lane have accessible units?
No, 61 Carlsbad Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Carlsbad Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Carlsbad Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Carlsbad Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Carlsbad Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
