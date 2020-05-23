61 Carlsbad Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

RENT NOW!!! NO RENT DUE UNTIL JANUARY 1st!!! The perfect two bedroom rental! Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops and beautiful espresso stained cabinets, built-ins in dining room to show off your adorable knick-knacks and shelves to store your things. The living room is open to the kitchen and spacious. Nearly every window has shutters, walls are painted in neutral colors throughout. Both bedrooms are good sizes and have mirrored closet doors. This home has an ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE, a RESERVED PARKING SPACE, a large patio and the community features a pool and spa. Property comes with a WASHER AND DRYER. With easy walking distance to Don Juan Elementary and Middle Schools and conveniently located near the 73 toll road and the Town Center you'll find everything you need! Hurry! This one won't last long.