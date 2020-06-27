All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

60 Carlsbad Lane

60 Carlsbad Lane · No Longer Available
Location

60 Carlsbad Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Experience what it's like to live in a townhouse that feels like a home...in a community that feels like a resort. This private end unit is perfectly located with a southeast facing patio for maximum sun exposure & great views from the largest patio in the complex. The open floor plan is perfect for everyday family life & also for entertaining your friends and family. The large, open kitchen with stainless steel professional grade appliances and granite counters, has enough room for a breakfast nook and also a large pantry with a chalkboard door. The downstairs also features direct access to your 2 car garage, indoor laundry hookups, and a guest bathroom. The stunning living room offers high ceilings, a built-in cabinet with fireplace, & serene views. Enjoy the convenience of being close to shopping, entertainment, dining, and much more. Being walking distance to top rated elementary and middle schools make this home an absolute must see. Owners request month to month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Carlsbad Lane have any available units?
60 Carlsbad Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 60 Carlsbad Lane have?
Some of 60 Carlsbad Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Carlsbad Lane currently offering any rent specials?
60 Carlsbad Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Carlsbad Lane pet-friendly?
No, 60 Carlsbad Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 60 Carlsbad Lane offer parking?
Yes, 60 Carlsbad Lane offers parking.
Does 60 Carlsbad Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Carlsbad Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Carlsbad Lane have a pool?
No, 60 Carlsbad Lane does not have a pool.
Does 60 Carlsbad Lane have accessible units?
No, 60 Carlsbad Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Carlsbad Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Carlsbad Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Carlsbad Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Carlsbad Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
