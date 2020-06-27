60 Carlsbad Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Experience what it's like to live in a townhouse that feels like a home...in a community that feels like a resort. This private end unit is perfectly located with a southeast facing patio for maximum sun exposure & great views from the largest patio in the complex. The open floor plan is perfect for everyday family life & also for entertaining your friends and family. The large, open kitchen with stainless steel professional grade appliances and granite counters, has enough room for a breakfast nook and also a large pantry with a chalkboard door. The downstairs also features direct access to your 2 car garage, indoor laundry hookups, and a guest bathroom. The stunning living room offers high ceilings, a built-in cabinet with fireplace, & serene views. Enjoy the convenience of being close to shopping, entertainment, dining, and much more. Being walking distance to top rated elementary and middle schools make this home an absolute must see. Owners request month to month lease.