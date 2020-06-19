All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Aliso Viejo, CA
6 Pineoak #95
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

6 Pineoak #95

6 Pineoak · No Longer Available
Location

6 Pineoak, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Glenwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Light and Bright 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo in Aliso Viejo! - Beautiful light and bright upstairs condo in Glenwood Village, Aliso Viejo. Quiet and peaceful community close to parks, schools, Aliso Viejo Country Club, 73 toll road, lots of shopping, restaurants and Aliso Viejo Town Centre. Community pool, spa and gym just outside the community on Cedarbrook. Beautiful community park with tot lot within walking distance from condo. Great location just steps to community Jacuzzi. Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, nice front patio and huge deck/balcony off living area and lower bedroom. Entry is on the second floor. Inside is a two-story condo with main level bedroom and bath, plus second bedroom and bath upstairs. Hardwood floors in kitchen and dining area, carpet in living area and bedrooms. Central AC, beautiful remodeled kitchen with granite counters, cherry wood cabinets, refrigerator, washer and dryer, dishwasher, range/oven and microwave. Walk-in closet in main floor bedroom with bathroom just adjacent to room. Upstairs is another bedroom with high ceilings, skylight, ceiling fan, closet, and bathroom with shower.
Key Deposit: $50 No Smoking allowed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3812883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Pineoak #95 have any available units?
6 Pineoak #95 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 6 Pineoak #95 have?
Some of 6 Pineoak #95's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Pineoak #95 currently offering any rent specials?
6 Pineoak #95 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Pineoak #95 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Pineoak #95 is pet friendly.
Does 6 Pineoak #95 offer parking?
Yes, 6 Pineoak #95 offers parking.
Does 6 Pineoak #95 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Pineoak #95 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Pineoak #95 have a pool?
Yes, 6 Pineoak #95 has a pool.
Does 6 Pineoak #95 have accessible units?
No, 6 Pineoak #95 does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Pineoak #95 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Pineoak #95 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Pineoak #95 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Pineoak #95 has units with air conditioning.
