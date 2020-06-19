6 Kenilworth

Amenities

Aliso Viejo Tri-Level Beauty - This great 3 BD, 2.5 BA Condo sits in a hill top neighborhood, and it has a pretty city lights view. This home offers hardwood flooring throughout, high ceilings, a nest thermostat and a gas fireplace. The kitchen comes with corian countertops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Off of the kitchen is a breakfast area and a dining room area. This tri-level home also offers an attached two car garage and great amenities such as a pool, spa, and tot lot. It is in a desired neighborhood of Aliso Viejo, close to Don Juan Avila School and plenty of shopping. Lets get you settled in so youre ready to enjoy it for the upcoming holidays. Small Pets ok. Apply at www.hcmpm.com



(RLNE5174611)