6 Kaitlyn Court

Welcome to 6 Kaitlyn in the sought after community of The Hamptons. This stunning, detached home invites you into an expansive living space full of natural light with vaulted ceilings, warm wood laminate flooring, new baseboards and all new light fixtures. Step into the open kitchen and dining area with upgraded fireplace and new sliding patio door, where you can enjoy meal prep time while accompanying family and friends. The modern kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances, upgraded lighting, commercial style sink and faucet, new marble-look quartz countertops, and a striking herringbone tile backsplash. A half-bath with upgraded finishes is found adjacent to the dining area along with access to the 2-car attached garage and a private wrap-around yard. Upstairs you will find all new designer carpet and baseboards throughout. A generously sized master bedroom invites relaxation with its vaulted ceilings and fully remodeled en-suite bath showcasing marble-look porcelain flooring, new double vanity with marble countertops and modern fixtures. Two additional large bedrooms and a fully remodeled hall bath complete the second story of this light and bright home. Friendly community offers a tot lot park with Spa and Pool to enjoy on those warm California days! Don't wait to see this one, this is the move-in ready home you've been dreaming of!