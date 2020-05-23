All apartments in Aliso Viejo
6 Kaitlyn Court

6 Kaitlyn Court · No Longer Available
Location

6 Kaitlyn Court, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to 6 Kaitlyn in the sought after community of The Hamptons. This stunning, detached home invites you into an expansive living space full of natural light with vaulted ceilings, warm wood laminate flooring, new baseboards and all new light fixtures. Step into the open kitchen and dining area with upgraded fireplace and new sliding patio door, where you can enjoy meal prep time while accompanying family and friends. The modern kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances, upgraded lighting, commercial style sink and faucet, new marble-look quartz countertops, and a striking herringbone tile backsplash. A half-bath with upgraded finishes is found adjacent to the dining area along with access to the 2-car attached garage and a private wrap-around yard. Upstairs you will find all new designer carpet and baseboards throughout. A generously sized master bedroom invites relaxation with its vaulted ceilings and fully remodeled en-suite bath showcasing marble-look porcelain flooring, new double vanity with marble countertops and modern fixtures. Two additional large bedrooms and a fully remodeled hall bath complete the second story of this light and bright home. Friendly community offers a tot lot park with Spa and Pool to enjoy on those warm California days! Don't wait to see this one, this is the move-in ready home you've been dreaming of!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Kaitlyn Court have any available units?
6 Kaitlyn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 6 Kaitlyn Court have?
Some of 6 Kaitlyn Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Kaitlyn Court currently offering any rent specials?
6 Kaitlyn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Kaitlyn Court pet-friendly?
No, 6 Kaitlyn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 6 Kaitlyn Court offer parking?
Yes, 6 Kaitlyn Court offers parking.
Does 6 Kaitlyn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Kaitlyn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Kaitlyn Court have a pool?
Yes, 6 Kaitlyn Court has a pool.
Does 6 Kaitlyn Court have accessible units?
No, 6 Kaitlyn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Kaitlyn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Kaitlyn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Kaitlyn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Kaitlyn Court does not have units with air conditioning.
