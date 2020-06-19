All apartments in Aliso Viejo
57 Promontory Park

57 Promontory Park · No Longer Available
Location

57 Promontory Park, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Calabria Condominiums

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Welcome home to this gorgeous Calabria home. Floor plan is very spacious with tons of natural light featuring a welcoming foyer, cathedral ceilings, beautiful tile flooring and cozy fireplace. Kitchen is recently updated with quartz counter tops and stainless steel sink, faucet, appliances. Easy access to the garage. Indoor laundry room with storage. Two master bedrooms, each with their own private bath. The lovely patio is a perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee and garden. Close to shopping and restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Promontory Park have any available units?
57 Promontory Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 57 Promontory Park have?
Some of 57 Promontory Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Promontory Park currently offering any rent specials?
57 Promontory Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Promontory Park pet-friendly?
No, 57 Promontory Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 57 Promontory Park offer parking?
Yes, 57 Promontory Park offers parking.
Does 57 Promontory Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Promontory Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Promontory Park have a pool?
No, 57 Promontory Park does not have a pool.
Does 57 Promontory Park have accessible units?
No, 57 Promontory Park does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Promontory Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Promontory Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Promontory Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Promontory Park does not have units with air conditioning.
