57 Promontory Park

Welcome home to this gorgeous Calabria home. Floor plan is very spacious with tons of natural light featuring a welcoming foyer, cathedral ceilings, beautiful tile flooring and cozy fireplace. Kitchen is recently updated with quartz counter tops and stainless steel sink, faucet, appliances. Easy access to the garage. Indoor laundry room with storage. Two master bedrooms, each with their own private bath. The lovely patio is a perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee and garden. Close to shopping and restaurant.