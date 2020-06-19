All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Location

55 Vantis Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Rare City Walk at Vantis Live/Work Condominium Unit! - Rarely available 1 of only 35 City Walk at Vantis Live/Work Condominium units available now!

This contemporary modern 3 level condominium consists of a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath residential unit with great room concept on main level and bedrooms on top level comprising 1890 sqf. Interior features include dark hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with island, granite counters, recessed under cabinet lighting, GE Monogram stainless steel appliances including range, oven, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher, breakfast area, fireplace in Great Room, 6" baseboards, plantation shutters, Guest Bedroom with attached bathroom, spacious Master Suite with dual sinks, over-sized tub with separate shower and walk in closet. Plenty of storage and 4 separate decks off both Bedrooms, Kitchen and Great Room, some with Mountain and City Light views. This unit also has a 2 car attached garage with epoxy floors and overhead rack storage. Fresh carpet and paint throughout.

The ground floor consists of a 304sqf professional commercial/retail space in prime location adjacent to the Homewood Suites by Hilton and the new Vantis Apartments with plenty of foot traffic to promote your business.

The Vantis Community is highly desirable and offers numerous amenities for its residents including resort style pool, spa, cabanas, bbq's, clubhouse, fitness center, billiard room, event and meeting space, tot lot, and several parks connected by sidewalk trail systems that conveniently are within easy walking distance to the Aliso Viejo Town Center which offers entertainment, shopping, dining, theaters and more.

Prospective tenants may apply online at www.playalagunarealty.com

(RLNE2706046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Vantis Drive have any available units?
55 Vantis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 55 Vantis Drive have?
Some of 55 Vantis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Vantis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
55 Vantis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Vantis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 55 Vantis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 55 Vantis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 55 Vantis Drive offers parking.
Does 55 Vantis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Vantis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Vantis Drive have a pool?
Yes, 55 Vantis Drive has a pool.
Does 55 Vantis Drive have accessible units?
No, 55 Vantis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Vantis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Vantis Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Vantis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Vantis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

