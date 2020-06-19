55 Vantis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Rare City Walk at Vantis Live/Work Condominium Unit! - Rarely available 1 of only 35 City Walk at Vantis Live/Work Condominium units available now!



This contemporary modern 3 level condominium consists of a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath residential unit with great room concept on main level and bedrooms on top level comprising 1890 sqf. Interior features include dark hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with island, granite counters, recessed under cabinet lighting, GE Monogram stainless steel appliances including range, oven, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher, breakfast area, fireplace in Great Room, 6" baseboards, plantation shutters, Guest Bedroom with attached bathroom, spacious Master Suite with dual sinks, over-sized tub with separate shower and walk in closet. Plenty of storage and 4 separate decks off both Bedrooms, Kitchen and Great Room, some with Mountain and City Light views. This unit also has a 2 car attached garage with epoxy floors and overhead rack storage. Fresh carpet and paint throughout.



The ground floor consists of a 304sqf professional commercial/retail space in prime location adjacent to the Homewood Suites by Hilton and the new Vantis Apartments with plenty of foot traffic to promote your business.



The Vantis Community is highly desirable and offers numerous amenities for its residents including resort style pool, spa, cabanas, bbq's, clubhouse, fitness center, billiard room, event and meeting space, tot lot, and several parks connected by sidewalk trail systems that conveniently are within easy walking distance to the Aliso Viejo Town Center which offers entertainment, shopping, dining, theaters and more.



