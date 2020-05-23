All apartments in Aliso Viejo
53 Abbeywood Lane
53 Abbeywood Lane

53 Abbeywood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

53 Abbeywood Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Morningside Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Lovely 2 Bed Townhome in Aliso Viejo - This wonderfully remodeled 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom Townhome is located in a great family neighborhood in Aliso Viejo. The home features a remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and countertops, a remodeled bathroom, new carpet, new paint, mirrored closet doors, central heat and air conditioning, a washer and dryer in unit and 1 carport and 1 assigned parking spot. Association has sparkling pool and spa. Owner pays HOA fees. Dogs will be considered. No smoking. Available immediately. Conveniently located near the 73 Toll Road, Costco, Trader Joes and Walmart.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Abbeywood Lane have any available units?
53 Abbeywood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 53 Abbeywood Lane have?
Some of 53 Abbeywood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Abbeywood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
53 Abbeywood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Abbeywood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 Abbeywood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 53 Abbeywood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 53 Abbeywood Lane offers parking.
Does 53 Abbeywood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Abbeywood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Abbeywood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 53 Abbeywood Lane has a pool.
Does 53 Abbeywood Lane have accessible units?
No, 53 Abbeywood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Abbeywood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Abbeywood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Abbeywood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 53 Abbeywood Lane has units with air conditioning.
