53 Abbeywood Lane

Lovely 2 Bed Townhome in Aliso Viejo - This wonderfully remodeled 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom Townhome is located in a great family neighborhood in Aliso Viejo. The home features a remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and countertops, a remodeled bathroom, new carpet, new paint, mirrored closet doors, central heat and air conditioning, a washer and dryer in unit and 1 carport and 1 assigned parking spot. Association has sparkling pool and spa. Owner pays HOA fees. Dogs will be considered. No smoking. Available immediately. Conveniently located near the 73 Toll Road, Costco, Trader Joes and Walmart.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5094362)