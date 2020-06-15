All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 50 Rue Du Chateau.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
50 Rue Du Chateau
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:09 AM

50 Rue Du Chateau

50 Rue du Chateau · (949) 292-6058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

50 Rue du Chateau, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Soleil

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 67 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1892 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This place has it all.... detached condo with panoramic views of city lights/mountains, 3 bedrooms plus a loft area plus a Tech center, 2 car direct access garage with storage and a newly epoxied floor, completely remodeled kitchen accented with soft close drawers and custom cabinets, granite counters and granite back splashes, large walk in pantry, stainless steal refrigerator, stainless microwave, stainless stove/oven and stainless dual sinks located on a kitchen center island. Travertine flooring through out the downstairs area encompassing a formal LR, DR, powder room, kitchen, nook and family room as well as the upstairs bathrooms. The family room is an extension of the kitchen and nook with a ceiling fan to keep you cool or a travertine faced fireplace to warm you up. Faux wood blinds through out. Convenient upstairs laundry area has washer and dryer included. Spacious master bedroom has vaulted ceilings. Master bath has large walk in closet, dual sinks and a separate shower with glass enclosure and tub. Large storage area under the stairs. Relax and take it all in from the confines of the rear yard. Near hiking, shopping and restaurants/entertainment.
For Showings contact: Steve Ruiz-949-292-6058- Regency Real Estate Brokers, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Rue Du Chateau have any available units?
50 Rue Du Chateau has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Rue Du Chateau have?
Some of 50 Rue Du Chateau's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Rue Du Chateau currently offering any rent specials?
50 Rue Du Chateau isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Rue Du Chateau pet-friendly?
No, 50 Rue Du Chateau is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 50 Rue Du Chateau offer parking?
Yes, 50 Rue Du Chateau does offer parking.
Does 50 Rue Du Chateau have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Rue Du Chateau offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Rue Du Chateau have a pool?
No, 50 Rue Du Chateau does not have a pool.
Does 50 Rue Du Chateau have accessible units?
No, 50 Rue Du Chateau does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Rue Du Chateau have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Rue Du Chateau has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Rue Du Chateau have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Rue Du Chateau does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 50 Rue Du Chateau?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity