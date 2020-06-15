50 Rue Du Chateau

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This place has it all.... detached condo with panoramic views of city lights/mountains, 3 bedrooms plus a loft area plus a Tech center, 2 car direct access garage with storage and a newly epoxied floor, completely remodeled kitchen accented with soft close drawers and custom cabinets, granite counters and granite back splashes, large walk in pantry, stainless steal refrigerator, stainless microwave, stainless stove/oven and stainless dual sinks located on a kitchen center island. Travertine flooring through out the downstairs area encompassing a formal LR, DR, powder room, kitchen, nook and family room as well as the upstairs bathrooms. The family room is an extension of the kitchen and nook with a ceiling fan to keep you cool or a travertine faced fireplace to warm you up. Faux wood blinds through out. Convenient upstairs laundry area has washer and dryer included. Spacious master bedroom has vaulted ceilings. Master bath has large walk in closet, dual sinks and a separate shower with glass enclosure and tub. Large storage area under the stairs. Relax and take it all in from the confines of the rear yard. Near hiking, shopping and restaurants/entertainment.

For Showings contact: Steve Ruiz-949-292-6058- Regency Real Estate Brokers, Inc.