5 Warmspring Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful highly desirable Camden Park Townhome for lease. The home has a very light and bright floor plan with lots of natural lighting. Home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms and a private work station upstairs. Downstairs you will find a spacious living room with a beautiful tiled fireplace and new tiled floors throughout. Attached you will find a MASSIVE kitchen with ample storage and sliding glass door that leads to the private balcony, perfect for enjoying the coastal breeze and summer nights. 2 Car Garage has additional storage area. Home is zoned to some of the Highest Rated Schools in South Orange County. Aliso Woods Canyon trails are walking distance to the home or a 2 minute drive! Some of the best hiking in the County! Must see to appreciate.