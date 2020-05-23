All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 5 Warmspring Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
5 Warmspring Lane
Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:02 PM

5 Warmspring Lane

5 Warmspring Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5 Warmspring Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Camden Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful highly desirable Camden Park Townhome for lease. The home has a very light and bright floor plan with lots of natural lighting. Home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms and a private work station upstairs. Downstairs you will find a spacious living room with a beautiful tiled fireplace and new tiled floors throughout. Attached you will find a MASSIVE kitchen with ample storage and sliding glass door that leads to the private balcony, perfect for enjoying the coastal breeze and summer nights. 2 Car Garage has additional storage area. Home is zoned to some of the Highest Rated Schools in South Orange County. Aliso Woods Canyon trails are walking distance to the home or a 2 minute drive! Some of the best hiking in the County! Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Warmspring Lane have any available units?
5 Warmspring Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 5 Warmspring Lane have?
Some of 5 Warmspring Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Warmspring Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5 Warmspring Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Warmspring Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5 Warmspring Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 5 Warmspring Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5 Warmspring Lane offers parking.
Does 5 Warmspring Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Warmspring Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Warmspring Lane have a pool?
No, 5 Warmspring Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5 Warmspring Lane have accessible units?
No, 5 Warmspring Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Warmspring Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Warmspring Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Warmspring Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Warmspring Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College