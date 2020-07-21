5 TULIP Place

Amenities

Located in the gated community of Windflower and walking distance to Aliso Viejo Town Center, 5 Tulip offers a turn-key two-level condo featuring two beds, two baths, main living room and an upstairs loft perfect for an additional office space or separate media room. A freshly painted interior complimented by an upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, large pantry and plenty of counter space makes this a perfect place to call home. Enjoy a two-car garage with ample storage space and community amenities such a pool and spa, lush green-belts and park/playground. Walk to movie night in the park, enjoy great restaurants, shopping and all of what makes Aliso Viejo so special.