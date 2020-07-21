All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

5 TULIP Place

5 Tulip Place · No Longer Available
Location

5 Tulip Place, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Windflower

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Located in the gated community of Windflower and walking distance to Aliso Viejo Town Center, 5 Tulip offers a turn-key two-level condo featuring two beds, two baths, main living room and an upstairs loft perfect for an additional office space or separate media room. A freshly painted interior complimented by an upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, large pantry and plenty of counter space makes this a perfect place to call home. Enjoy a two-car garage with ample storage space and community amenities such a pool and spa, lush green-belts and park/playground. Walk to movie night in the park, enjoy great restaurants, shopping and all of what makes Aliso Viejo so special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 TULIP Place have any available units?
5 TULIP Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 5 TULIP Place have?
Some of 5 TULIP Place's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 TULIP Place currently offering any rent specials?
5 TULIP Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 TULIP Place pet-friendly?
No, 5 TULIP Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 5 TULIP Place offer parking?
Yes, 5 TULIP Place offers parking.
Does 5 TULIP Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 TULIP Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 TULIP Place have a pool?
Yes, 5 TULIP Place has a pool.
Does 5 TULIP Place have accessible units?
No, 5 TULIP Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5 TULIP Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 TULIP Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 TULIP Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 TULIP Place does not have units with air conditioning.
