Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
5 Stoneglen
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:42 AM

5 Stoneglen

5 Stoneglen · (888) 236-1943
Location

5 Stoneglen, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Glenwood Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 70 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Elegant Light & Bright 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Condo with Lots of Upgrades Located in the Prestigious Community of Glenwood Village. Top Level Condo with No One Above. Open Floor Plan with High Ceilings. Newer Designer Flooring, Carpeting, Baseboards. Kitchen Includes Quality Quartz Countertop, Stainless Steel Sink and Faucet, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Inside Laundry, Large Main Floor Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Bathroom with High Quality Quartz Countertop and Custom Framed Mirror. Spacious Second Story Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, Mirror Closet Doors, and Bathroom with Custom Framed Mirror. Large Private Balcony with View of Trees. Cozy Stone Accented Gas Fireplace, Plantation Shutters, Recessed Lighting and Skylight. Private One Car Garage and Ample Parking Space. Resort Style Community Pool, Spa, Exercise Facilities, Tennis Courts, BBQ Area, Clubhouse, and Private Park. Surrounded by Two Sports Parks and Excellent Proximity to Aliso Viejo Aquatic Center, Aliso Viejo Town Center, Shops, Restaurants, Theaters, Walking Trails, Freeways, and Toll Road Access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Stoneglen have any available units?
5 Stoneglen has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Stoneglen have?
Some of 5 Stoneglen's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Stoneglen currently offering any rent specials?
5 Stoneglen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Stoneglen pet-friendly?
No, 5 Stoneglen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 5 Stoneglen offer parking?
Yes, 5 Stoneglen offers parking.
Does 5 Stoneglen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Stoneglen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Stoneglen have a pool?
Yes, 5 Stoneglen has a pool.
Does 5 Stoneglen have accessible units?
No, 5 Stoneglen does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Stoneglen have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Stoneglen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Stoneglen have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Stoneglen does not have units with air conditioning.
