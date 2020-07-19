5 Stoneglen

Amenities

Elegant Light & Bright 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Condo with Lots of Upgrades Located in the Prestigious Community of Glenwood Village. Top Level Condo with No One Above. Open Floor Plan with High Ceilings. Newer Designer Flooring, Carpeting, Baseboards. Kitchen Includes Quality Quartz Countertop, Stainless Steel Sink and Faucet, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Inside Laundry, Large Main Floor Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Bathroom with High Quality Quartz Countertop and Custom Framed Mirror. Spacious Second Story Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, Mirror Closet Doors, and Bathroom with Custom Framed Mirror. Large Private Balcony with View of Trees. Cozy Stone Accented Gas Fireplace, Plantation Shutters, Recessed Lighting and Skylight. Private One Car Garage and Ample Parking Space. Resort Style Community Pool, Spa, Exercise Facilities, Tennis Courts, BBQ Area, Clubhouse, and Private Park. Surrounded by Two Sports Parks and Excellent Proximity to Aliso Viejo Aquatic Center, Aliso Viejo Town Center, Shops, Restaurants, Theaters, Walking Trails, Freeways, and Toll Road Access!