5 Santa Clara Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage media room

Available for lease in the California Reflection community. Entertain and relax in the private and tranquil upgraded back yard which features a panoramic green belt view. The kitchen has been upgraded with high end appliances and beautiful granite counter top. Wood floor and tile throughout, newer air conditioner and heater, vinyl glass windows and sliding door. This unit is centrally located within the family orientated city of Aliso Viejo. You are walking distance to Aliso Viejo Community Park, Aliso Viejo Ranch, playgrounds, Aliso Creek riding and biking trail. A short distance from Aliso Viejo Town Center with shopping, restaurants and movie theaters and the 73 Toll road.