Aliso Viejo, CA
5 Santa Clara Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

5 Santa Clara Street

5 Santa Clara Street · No Longer Available
Location

5 Santa Clara Street, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
California Reflections

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
media room
Available for lease in the California Reflection community. Entertain and relax in the private and tranquil upgraded back yard which features a panoramic green belt view. The kitchen has been upgraded with high end appliances and beautiful granite counter top. Wood floor and tile throughout, newer air conditioner and heater, vinyl glass windows and sliding door. This unit is centrally located within the family orientated city of Aliso Viejo. You are walking distance to Aliso Viejo Community Park, Aliso Viejo Ranch, playgrounds, Aliso Creek riding and biking trail. A short distance from Aliso Viejo Town Center with shopping, restaurants and movie theaters and the 73 Toll road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

