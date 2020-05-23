5 Rex Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely, remodeled home in the popular community of the Hamptons. This light and bright home is located on a cul-de-sac street. Home upgrades include kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & maple cabinets; bathrooms have updated vanities, countertops, faucets, lighting and designer mirrors. The open floorplan has vaulted ceilings, living room w/fireplace, dining area & breakfast nook. Upstairs hosts the master suite w/dual vanities and walk-in closet & two other spacious bedrooms w/mirrored closed doors. This model also features plantation shutters, neutral paint, new carpet and tile flooring, refrigerator/washer/dryer included - move-in ready! Close to award winning schools (including Soka University), shopping, restuarants & entertainment at Aliso Viejo Town Center, nearby parks and less than 30 minutes to Disneyland - What a Great Location!!! - small dog might be considered, cats OK if declawed.