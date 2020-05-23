5 Rex Court

Amenities
Lovely, remodeled home in the popular community of the Hamptons. This light and bright home is located on a cul-de-sac street. Home upgrades include kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & maple cabinets; bathrooms have updated vanities, countertops, faucets, lighting and designer mirrors. The open floorplan has vaulted ceilings, living room w/fireplace, dining area & breakfast nook. Upstairs hosts the master suite w/dual vanities and walk-in closet & two other spacious bedrooms w/mirrored closed doors. This model also features plantation shutters, neutral paint, new carpet and tile flooring, refrigerator/washer/dryer included - move-in ready! Close to award winning schools (including Soka University), shopping, restuarants & entertainment at Aliso Viejo Town Center, nearby parks and less than 30 minutes to Disneyland - What a Great Location!!! - small dog might be considered, cats OK if declawed.