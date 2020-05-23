All apartments in Aliso Viejo
5 Rex Court

5 Rex Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5 Rex Ct, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely, remodeled home in the popular community of the Hamptons. This light and bright home is located on a cul-de-sac street. Home upgrades include kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & maple cabinets; bathrooms have updated vanities, countertops, faucets, lighting and designer mirrors. The open floorplan has vaulted ceilings, living room w/fireplace, dining area & breakfast nook. Upstairs hosts the master suite w/dual vanities and walk-in closet & two other spacious bedrooms w/mirrored closed doors. This model also features plantation shutters, neutral paint, new carpet and tile flooring, refrigerator/washer/dryer included - move-in ready! Close to award winning schools (including Soka University), shopping, restuarants & entertainment at Aliso Viejo Town Center, nearby parks and less than 30 minutes to Disneyland - What a Great Location!!! - small dog might be considered, cats OK if declawed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Rex Court have any available units?
5 Rex Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 5 Rex Court have?
Some of 5 Rex Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Rex Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Rex Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Rex Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Rex Court is pet friendly.
Does 5 Rex Court offer parking?
Yes, 5 Rex Court offers parking.
Does 5 Rex Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Rex Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Rex Court have a pool?
No, 5 Rex Court does not have a pool.
Does 5 Rex Court have accessible units?
No, 5 Rex Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Rex Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Rex Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Rex Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Rex Court does not have units with air conditioning.

