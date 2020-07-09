5 Montreal

Amenities

Detached home with high ceilings and backyard to enjoy! Open and airy floor plan offering a large living room with high ceilings, private dining area and lots of windows to bring in natural light. Spectacular kitchen featuring upgraded granite counter tops with stainless steel: refrigerator, sink, faucet and recessed lighting throughout. Master suite featuring vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, dual sinks, tub and shower and separate room for toilet. Second and third bedrooms are across the hall towards the other side of home. They share a bathroom with full shower & bath and two sinks. Conveniently located full size laundry area at bedroom level and upgraded powder room at main level. Tastefully landscaped gated courtyard with front porch and backyard with rock sheet patio, planters with palm trees and large side AstroTurf yard. Highly desirable and gated Victoria community within walking distance to award winning schools, Aliso Viejo Town Center, easy toll road and beach access and nearby nature trails.