Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
5 Montreal
Last updated June 9 2020

5 Montreal

Location

5 Montreal, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Victoria

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Detached home with high ceilings and backyard to enjoy! Open and airy floor plan offering a large living room with high ceilings, private dining area and lots of windows to bring in natural light. Spectacular kitchen featuring upgraded granite counter tops with stainless steel: refrigerator, sink, faucet and recessed lighting throughout. Master suite featuring vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, dual sinks, tub and shower and separate room for toilet. Second and third bedrooms are across the hall towards the other side of home. They share a bathroom with full shower & bath and two sinks. Conveniently located full size laundry area at bedroom level and upgraded powder room at main level. Tastefully landscaped gated courtyard with front porch and backyard with rock sheet patio, planters with palm trees and large side AstroTurf yard. Highly desirable and gated Victoria community within walking distance to award winning schools, Aliso Viejo Town Center, easy toll road and beach access and nearby nature trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Montreal have any available units?
5 Montreal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 5 Montreal have?
Some of 5 Montreal's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Montreal currently offering any rent specials?
5 Montreal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Montreal pet-friendly?
No, 5 Montreal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 5 Montreal offer parking?
Yes, 5 Montreal offers parking.
Does 5 Montreal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Montreal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Montreal have a pool?
No, 5 Montreal does not have a pool.
Does 5 Montreal have accessible units?
No, 5 Montreal does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Montreal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Montreal has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Montreal have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Montreal does not have units with air conditioning.

