Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fabulous, upgraded, spacious detached home in sought after family-friendly neighborhood. This light and bright home offers 3 large

bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a huge great room with fireplace, a large kitchen and a big laundry room, all flowing beautifully over a 2,000

square feet floor plan. The tastefully remodeled kitchen features designer-like cabinets, granite counters with back splash, a kitchen

island, breakfast nook, and large windows. There are elegant travertine flooring downstairs, versatile hardwood floors in the

office/bedroom upstairs, window shutters, and designer paint. The oversized master suite features a coffered ceiling, a spacious

bath with tub and shower, and 2 large mirrored closets. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms! The attached garage is a spacious 2-car with

driveway. Nice, peaceful patio. This delightful home is located within walking distance to elementary school, canyons, trails, parks,

shopping and entertainment, freeways, medical centers, worship houses, world class beaches, and all the great accommodations

Aliso Viejo has to to offer. Rent includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. The home is being offered for rent unfurnished.