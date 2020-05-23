All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated March 23 2020 at 1:23 AM

5 Alegre

5 Alegre · No Longer Available
Location

5 Alegre, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous, upgraded, spacious detached home in sought after family-friendly neighborhood. This light and bright home offers 3 large
bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a huge great room with fireplace, a large kitchen and a big laundry room, all flowing beautifully over a 2,000
square feet floor plan. The tastefully remodeled kitchen features designer-like cabinets, granite counters with back splash, a kitchen
island, breakfast nook, and large windows. There are elegant travertine flooring downstairs, versatile hardwood floors in the
office/bedroom upstairs, window shutters, and designer paint. The oversized master suite features a coffered ceiling, a spacious
bath with tub and shower, and 2 large mirrored closets. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms! The attached garage is a spacious 2-car with
driveway. Nice, peaceful patio. This delightful home is located within walking distance to elementary school, canyons, trails, parks,
shopping and entertainment, freeways, medical centers, worship houses, world class beaches, and all the great accommodations
Aliso Viejo has to to offer. Rent includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. The home is being offered for rent unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Alegre have any available units?
5 Alegre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 5 Alegre have?
Some of 5 Alegre's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Alegre currently offering any rent specials?
5 Alegre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Alegre pet-friendly?
No, 5 Alegre is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 5 Alegre offer parking?
Yes, 5 Alegre offers parking.
Does 5 Alegre have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Alegre offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Alegre have a pool?
No, 5 Alegre does not have a pool.
Does 5 Alegre have accessible units?
No, 5 Alegre does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Alegre have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Alegre does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Alegre have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Alegre does not have units with air conditioning.

