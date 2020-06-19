49 Vantis Drive

Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to live in this unique and highly desirable City Walk live/work community in Aliso Viejo. This City Walk townhouse consists of a ground level professional work space of approximately 204 square feet that can be rented separately for $1,200/month. TOTAL FOR BOTH SPACES is $4,000/MONTH. Work space tenant and residential tenant would need to share utilities. The work space has its own separate bathroom and entrance from the front walk area. Above is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom open living floor plan offering 2,024 square feet of space and a large direct access two car-garage. Both bedrooms have their own private bathroom, as well as a spacious walk-in closet in the master suite. This beautiful home features a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and a center island. The living room has an automatic gas lighting fireplace and a front balcony overlooking the palm tree lined community entrance. There are 2 additional balconies with forever views from the kitchen and master bedroom on the third level. The City Walk community includes a resort style pool, spa, recreation and fitness center, BBQ facilities, trails, and beautiful landscaping. A short walk to famous Aliso Viejo Town Center. Call agent with any questions (949) 412-6052.