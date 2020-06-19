All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019

49 Vantis Drive

49 Vantis Dr · No Longer Available
Location

49 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Wonderful opportunity to live in this unique and highly desirable City Walk live/work community in Aliso Viejo. This City Walk townhouse consists of a ground level professional work space of approximately 204 square feet that can be rented separately for $1,200/month. TOTAL FOR BOTH SPACES is $4,000/MONTH. Work space tenant and residential tenant would need to share utilities. The work space has its own separate bathroom and entrance from the front walk area. Above is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom open living floor plan offering 2,024 square feet of space and a large direct access two car-garage. Both bedrooms have their own private bathroom, as well as a spacious walk-in closet in the master suite. This beautiful home features a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and a center island. The living room has an automatic gas lighting fireplace and a front balcony overlooking the palm tree lined community entrance. There are 2 additional balconies with forever views from the kitchen and master bedroom on the third level. The City Walk community includes a resort style pool, spa, recreation and fitness center, BBQ facilities, trails, and beautiful landscaping. A short walk to famous Aliso Viejo Town Center. Call agent with any questions (949) 412-6052.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Vantis Drive have any available units?
49 Vantis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 49 Vantis Drive have?
Some of 49 Vantis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Vantis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
49 Vantis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Vantis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 49 Vantis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 49 Vantis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 49 Vantis Drive offers parking.
Does 49 Vantis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Vantis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Vantis Drive have a pool?
Yes, 49 Vantis Drive has a pool.
Does 49 Vantis Drive have accessible units?
No, 49 Vantis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Vantis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Vantis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Vantis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Vantis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
