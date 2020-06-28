All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 49 Ridgecrest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
49 Ridgecrest
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

49 Ridgecrest

49 Ridgecrest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

49 Ridgecrest, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Pacific Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
guest parking
media room
tennis court
Spectacular home located in the highly sought-after Pacific Ridge Community with unobstructed panoramic views of city lights and Saddleback Mountain! Property is move-in ready with several upgrades including new baseboards, flooring, and interior/exterior paint throughout. Enter into a light and bright living room with soaring ceilings and a view window. Enjoy entertaining in a separate family room adjacent to the open kitchen with a gas and wood burning fireplace. Updated kitchen boasts new granite counters, upgraded microwave, cook-top and dishwasher and tile flooring. Master bedroom suite includes a 6 x11 ft. walk-in closet with custom organizers, marble counters, tile back-splash, new fixtures, sinks, flooring, marble shower and glass enclosure. Remodeled shared hall bath with new granite counters, fixtures, and tile flooring. Attached two-car garage includes storage cabinets. Single loaded street allows for extra guest parking when entertaining and extraordinarily private backyard with plenty of room to play with the kids! The amazing Pacific Ridge complex has two play-grounds, two parks with baseball and soccer fields, two tennis courts and a basketball court. Close to toll road, shopping, theaters, restaurants and award winning schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Ridgecrest have any available units?
49 Ridgecrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 49 Ridgecrest have?
Some of 49 Ridgecrest's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Ridgecrest currently offering any rent specials?
49 Ridgecrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Ridgecrest pet-friendly?
No, 49 Ridgecrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 49 Ridgecrest offer parking?
Yes, 49 Ridgecrest offers parking.
Does 49 Ridgecrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Ridgecrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Ridgecrest have a pool?
No, 49 Ridgecrest does not have a pool.
Does 49 Ridgecrest have accessible units?
No, 49 Ridgecrest does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Ridgecrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Ridgecrest has units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Ridgecrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Ridgecrest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College