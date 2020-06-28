49 Ridgecrest

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets basketball court

Spectacular home located in the highly sought-after Pacific Ridge Community with unobstructed panoramic views of city lights and Saddleback Mountain! Property is move-in ready with several upgrades including new baseboards, flooring, and interior/exterior paint throughout. Enter into a light and bright living room with soaring ceilings and a view window. Enjoy entertaining in a separate family room adjacent to the open kitchen with a gas and wood burning fireplace. Updated kitchen boasts new granite counters, upgraded microwave, cook-top and dishwasher and tile flooring. Master bedroom suite includes a 6 x11 ft. walk-in closet with custom organizers, marble counters, tile back-splash, new fixtures, sinks, flooring, marble shower and glass enclosure. Remodeled shared hall bath with new granite counters, fixtures, and tile flooring. Attached two-car garage includes storage cabinets. Single loaded street allows for extra guest parking when entertaining and extraordinarily private backyard with plenty of room to play with the kids! The amazing Pacific Ridge complex has two play-grounds, two parks with baseball and soccer fields, two tennis courts and a basketball court. Close to toll road, shopping, theaters, restaurants and award winning schools!