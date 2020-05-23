All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 46 Nantucket Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
46 Nantucket Lane
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:37 AM

46 Nantucket Lane

46 Nantucket Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

46 Nantucket Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Twelve Picket Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home in the Twelve Picket Lane neighborhood in Aliso Viejo. Cape Cod-style detached home with a quaint front porch. Bright and sunny home with an open floor plan affords plenty of natural light. Freshly painted in neutral tones, beautiful dark wood floors throughout the main level, and plantation shutters throughout. Cozy living room with a fireplace and media niche, separate dining room for entertaining, open kitchen with granite counters and white shaker cabinets, and refrigerator included. New carpeting on the stairs and upstairs. Three bedrooms upstairs, large master bedroom suite with a huge walk in closet, master bath with dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Two secondary bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom with dual sinks. Laundry room on the second level, washer and dryer included. Enjoy your private back yard with a firepit and plenty of room for entertaining guests. 2 car attached garage with direct access. The community offers a a pool and spa. It is within walking distance to schools, Acorn Park, Aliso Viejo's Town Center, and close to the toll road and freeway for your work commute. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Nantucket Lane have any available units?
46 Nantucket Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 46 Nantucket Lane have?
Some of 46 Nantucket Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Nantucket Lane currently offering any rent specials?
46 Nantucket Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Nantucket Lane pet-friendly?
No, 46 Nantucket Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 46 Nantucket Lane offer parking?
Yes, 46 Nantucket Lane offers parking.
Does 46 Nantucket Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Nantucket Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Nantucket Lane have a pool?
Yes, 46 Nantucket Lane has a pool.
Does 46 Nantucket Lane have accessible units?
No, 46 Nantucket Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Nantucket Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Nantucket Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Nantucket Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Nantucket Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College