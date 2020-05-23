46 Nantucket Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful home in the Twelve Picket Lane neighborhood in Aliso Viejo. Cape Cod-style detached home with a quaint front porch. Bright and sunny home with an open floor plan affords plenty of natural light. Freshly painted in neutral tones, beautiful dark wood floors throughout the main level, and plantation shutters throughout. Cozy living room with a fireplace and media niche, separate dining room for entertaining, open kitchen with granite counters and white shaker cabinets, and refrigerator included. New carpeting on the stairs and upstairs. Three bedrooms upstairs, large master bedroom suite with a huge walk in closet, master bath with dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Two secondary bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom with dual sinks. Laundry room on the second level, washer and dryer included. Enjoy your private back yard with a firepit and plenty of room for entertaining guests. 2 car attached garage with direct access. The community offers a a pool and spa. It is within walking distance to schools, Acorn Park, Aliso Viejo's Town Center, and close to the toll road and freeway for your work commute. Don't miss this one!