Aliso Viejo, CA
45 Montara Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

45 Montara Drive

45 Montara Drive · (714) 426-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Montara Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
St. Tropez

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Wind through the restful, mature landscape in the sought after community of St Tropez, and feel the day fall away. Soaring cathedral ceilings greet you in the main living areas, where gorgeous new upgrades welcome you in. The stunning kitchen with light granite counters and chef-quality Stainless appliances is the perfect place to make that special meal, so eat with friends or family in the perfectly sized dining area, or take it outside to your leafy, private entertainers balcony expanse. Sometimes you may want to strike up the grill and cook outside too with your gas-hookups ready to go. The natural light pours in from your balcony side through the glass sliding doors. Relax in the generous family room, where a cozy fireplace will warm you on those chilly nights. Custom plantation shutters and designer color scheme throughout will feel like the perfect touch, and when the day is done, your beautiful Master bedroom awaits. Friends or family will love the second bedroom upstairs, too! Both bedrooms have their own private bathrooms with upgraded details to bring that sense of luxury and peace. It's good to be Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Montara Drive have any available units?
45 Montara Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45 Montara Drive have?
Some of 45 Montara Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Montara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
45 Montara Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Montara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 45 Montara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 45 Montara Drive offer parking?
No, 45 Montara Drive does not offer parking.
Does 45 Montara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Montara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Montara Drive have a pool?
No, 45 Montara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 45 Montara Drive have accessible units?
No, 45 Montara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Montara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Montara Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Montara Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Montara Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
