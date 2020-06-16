45 Montara Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Wind through the restful, mature landscape in the sought after community of St Tropez, and feel the day fall away. Soaring cathedral ceilings greet you in the main living areas, where gorgeous new upgrades welcome you in. The stunning kitchen with light granite counters and chef-quality Stainless appliances is the perfect place to make that special meal, so eat with friends or family in the perfectly sized dining area, or take it outside to your leafy, private entertainers balcony expanse. Sometimes you may want to strike up the grill and cook outside too with your gas-hookups ready to go. The natural light pours in from your balcony side through the glass sliding doors. Relax in the generous family room, where a cozy fireplace will warm you on those chilly nights. Custom plantation shutters and designer color scheme throughout will feel like the perfect touch, and when the day is done, your beautiful Master bedroom awaits. Friends or family will love the second bedroom upstairs, too! Both bedrooms have their own private bathrooms with upgraded details to bring that sense of luxury and peace. It's good to be Home!