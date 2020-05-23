44 Egret Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub

AWESOME LOCATION WITH PRIVACY AND VIEW OF GREENBELTS AND A SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN! Three bedrooms plus loft floor plan offering living and dining room with fireplace and high ceilings, plus family room with sliding glass door access to inviting rear yard. Delightful kitchen with lots of cabinets and pantry. Full size inside laundry room, spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet, and upgraded lighting fixtures. Awesome yard with spa, covered patio, and planters with view of greenbelts.