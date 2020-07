Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in the Laurelmont community in Aliso Viejo.

Granite counter tops with top of the line appliances. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included,

bathrooms have been updated. new carpet in all bedrooms.

Close to shopping and restaurants.