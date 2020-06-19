43 Bluff Cove Drive

Amenities

This is the home you have been waiting to rent! Situated in the prestigious Aliso Viejo community of Twelve Picket Lane, this home is a truly detached for all your privacy needs. As you enter you will discover the flooring in the entire property is a beautiful laminate wood. There is absolutely zero carpet in the home and the entire property has just been painted a terrific neutral color. With this home you have a large kitchen with white kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to the spacious living room for all your entertainment needs. There is also a large dining room off the kitchen. The floor plan at this property is highly desirable and this model is rarely on the market. Upstairs the master is also spacious, there is a great walk in closet with closet organizers and a large master bathroom with a separate shower and huge soaking tub. The other two upstairs bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom which has double sinks and tile floors. There is also a two car attached garage and a backyard with trex decking and gorgeous landscaping. You are within walking distance to the community pool and spa. You are also within a mile of the Aliso Viejo Town Center and all the restaurants, shopping, and movie theaters offered there. This property is very centrally located. You can be in Irvine, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, or San Juan within 10-15 minutes. Perfect opportunity to live in beautiful Aliso Viejo!!! Come and See!!