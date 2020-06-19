All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

43 Bluff Cove Drive

43 Bluff Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

43 Bluff Cove Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Twelve Picket Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
This is the home you have been waiting to rent! Situated in the prestigious Aliso Viejo community of Twelve Picket Lane, this home is a truly detached for all your privacy needs. As you enter you will discover the flooring in the entire property is a beautiful laminate wood. There is absolutely zero carpet in the home and the entire property has just been painted a terrific neutral color. With this home you have a large kitchen with white kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to the spacious living room for all your entertainment needs. There is also a large dining room off the kitchen. The floor plan at this property is highly desirable and this model is rarely on the market. Upstairs the master is also spacious, there is a great walk in closet with closet organizers and a large master bathroom with a separate shower and huge soaking tub. The other two upstairs bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom which has double sinks and tile floors. There is also a two car attached garage and a backyard with trex decking and gorgeous landscaping. You are within walking distance to the community pool and spa. You are also within a mile of the Aliso Viejo Town Center and all the restaurants, shopping, and movie theaters offered there. This property is very centrally located. You can be in Irvine, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, or San Juan within 10-15 minutes. Perfect opportunity to live in beautiful Aliso Viejo!!! Come and See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Bluff Cove Drive have any available units?
43 Bluff Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 43 Bluff Cove Drive have?
Some of 43 Bluff Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Bluff Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
43 Bluff Cove Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Bluff Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 43 Bluff Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 43 Bluff Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 43 Bluff Cove Drive does offer parking.
Does 43 Bluff Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Bluff Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Bluff Cove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 43 Bluff Cove Drive has a pool.
Does 43 Bluff Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 43 Bluff Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Bluff Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Bluff Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Bluff Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Bluff Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
