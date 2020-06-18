All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

39 Cottonwood Dr

39 Cottonwood Dr · No Longer Available
Aliso Viejo
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

39 Cottonwood Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vista Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Two Story 3Bd 2.5Ba Home in Aliso Viejo! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1kML1A5HhS2&brand=0

Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/I-GduxQVA90

You must see this lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Aliso Viejo. It offers a great view from a hilltop location. Beautiful hardwood and marble flooring downstairs with large family room featuring double height ceilings. Spacious kitchen offers lots of storage and counter space with center island. Attached dining room opens up to living area and features features cozy fireplace with a large window. Charming back yard features fantastic views of Laguna Canyon. All bedrooms upstairs with two spacious rooms on one side and a large master bedroom suite on the other. Master bedroom offers a large walk in closet, private balcony, and en suite bath featuring a double vanity, huge soaking tub, and glass shower enclosure. Hallway bath also features a double vanity with tons of storage and counter space. It has a laundry room upstairs and an attached 2 car garage! Located within minutes of the Aliso Viejo Towncenter offering lots of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Close to the 73 for easy commutes. A short drive away from world famous Laguna Beach. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!

Sorry, NO PETS.

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee/per person.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
For additional info please contact- Sandra@RpmCoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5685902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Cottonwood Dr have any available units?
39 Cottonwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 39 Cottonwood Dr have?
Some of 39 Cottonwood Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Cottonwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
39 Cottonwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Cottonwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 39 Cottonwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 39 Cottonwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 39 Cottonwood Dr does offer parking.
Does 39 Cottonwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Cottonwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Cottonwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 39 Cottonwood Dr has a pool.
Does 39 Cottonwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 39 Cottonwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Cottonwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Cottonwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Cottonwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Cottonwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
