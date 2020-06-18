39 Cottonwood Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful Two Story 3Bd 2.5Ba Home in Aliso Viejo! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1kML1A5HhS2&brand=0



Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/I-GduxQVA90



You must see this lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Aliso Viejo. It offers a great view from a hilltop location. Beautiful hardwood and marble flooring downstairs with large family room featuring double height ceilings. Spacious kitchen offers lots of storage and counter space with center island. Attached dining room opens up to living area and features features cozy fireplace with a large window. Charming back yard features fantastic views of Laguna Canyon. All bedrooms upstairs with two spacious rooms on one side and a large master bedroom suite on the other. Master bedroom offers a large walk in closet, private balcony, and en suite bath featuring a double vanity, huge soaking tub, and glass shower enclosure. Hallway bath also features a double vanity with tons of storage and counter space. It has a laundry room upstairs and an attached 2 car garage! Located within minutes of the Aliso Viejo Towncenter offering lots of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Close to the 73 for easy commutes. A short drive away from world famous Laguna Beach. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!



Sorry, NO PETS.



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee/per person.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

For additional info please contact- Sandra@RpmCoast.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5685902)