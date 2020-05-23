35 Meadowood

Amenities

A beautiful three bedroom townhouse in the heart of Glenwood Park. This home has been upgraded to an exceptionally high standard. Featuring a light and bright interior with impressive details that include crown moldings throughout, tile flooring, fully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, double pane windows, recessed lighting, water softener system and newer air conditioner. The spacious kitchen hosts a newer gas range and convection oven, granite countertops and custom cabinetry. Designed for stylish everyday living, separate living and dining rooms are framed with sliding glass doors that lead to your stunning back yard, accented with an outdoor fan, custom patio cover and plumbed gas for your barbecue, all offering perfect inside-outside living. Secluded and spacious master bedroom is accented with a ceiling fan, decorator colors and crown moldings. Convenient attached direct access garage with Epoxy flooring, tons of storage & parking for two cars. Resort style neighborhood amenities include swimming pool, spa, tennis courts & community parks. Glenwood Park is quietly but conveniently located close to Aliso Viejo Town Center, an abundance of walking, biking and hiking trails, majestic beaches and Blue Ribbon Schools.