Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

35 Meadowood

35 Meadowood · No Longer Available
Location

35 Meadowood, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Glenwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
A beautiful three bedroom townhouse in the heart of Glenwood Park. This home has been upgraded to an exceptionally high standard. Featuring a light and bright interior with impressive details that include crown moldings throughout, tile flooring, fully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, double pane windows, recessed lighting, water softener system and newer air conditioner. The spacious kitchen hosts a newer gas range and convection oven, granite countertops and custom cabinetry. Designed for stylish everyday living, separate living and dining rooms are framed with sliding glass doors that lead to your stunning back yard, accented with an outdoor fan, custom patio cover and plumbed gas for your barbecue, all offering perfect inside-outside living. Secluded and spacious master bedroom is accented with a ceiling fan, decorator colors and crown moldings. Convenient attached direct access garage with Epoxy flooring, tons of storage & parking for two cars. Resort style neighborhood amenities include swimming pool, spa, tennis courts & community parks. Glenwood Park is quietly but conveniently located close to Aliso Viejo Town Center, an abundance of walking, biking and hiking trails, majestic beaches and Blue Ribbon Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Meadowood have any available units?
35 Meadowood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 35 Meadowood have?
Some of 35 Meadowood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Meadowood currently offering any rent specials?
35 Meadowood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Meadowood pet-friendly?
No, 35 Meadowood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 35 Meadowood offer parking?
Yes, 35 Meadowood offers parking.
Does 35 Meadowood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Meadowood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Meadowood have a pool?
Yes, 35 Meadowood has a pool.
Does 35 Meadowood have accessible units?
No, 35 Meadowood does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Meadowood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Meadowood has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Meadowood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 35 Meadowood has units with air conditioning.

