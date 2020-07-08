All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 33 Meadowood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
33 Meadowood
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:27 AM

33 Meadowood

33 Meadowood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

33 Meadowood, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Glenwood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This sparkling clean 2.5BR 2BA home is located in the highly sought after community of Glenwood Park. Very light and bright open floorplan offers a spacious layout. Freshly painted along with new carpet. Downstairs family room with cozy fireplace opens to large fenced patio yard in which to entertain or relax. Upstairs, the large master suite is enhanced with lots of closet space. en-suite master bath with tub/shower. The second bedroom also has its own en-suite bathroom. Direct access to 2 car garage with laundry
hook up. The Glenwood park community offers numerous amenities; community pool and parks, close to shopping, dining and blue ribbon schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Meadowood have any available units?
33 Meadowood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 33 Meadowood have?
Some of 33 Meadowood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Meadowood currently offering any rent specials?
33 Meadowood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Meadowood pet-friendly?
No, 33 Meadowood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 33 Meadowood offer parking?
Yes, 33 Meadowood offers parking.
Does 33 Meadowood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Meadowood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Meadowood have a pool?
Yes, 33 Meadowood has a pool.
Does 33 Meadowood have accessible units?
No, 33 Meadowood does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Meadowood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Meadowood has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Meadowood have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Meadowood does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College