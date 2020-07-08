33 Meadowood

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

This sparkling clean 2.5BR 2BA home is located in the highly sought after community of Glenwood Park. Very light and bright open floorplan offers a spacious layout. Freshly painted along with new carpet. Downstairs family room with cozy fireplace opens to large fenced patio yard in which to entertain or relax. Upstairs, the large master suite is enhanced with lots of closet space. en-suite master bath with tub/shower. The second bedroom also has its own en-suite bathroom. Direct access to 2 car garage with laundry

hook up. The Glenwood park community offers numerous amenities; community pool and parks, close to shopping, dining and blue ribbon schools