33 Marigold

Incredible panoramic views of Saddleback Mountains. Nestled on a tree-lined street in the quiet community of Glenwood Park this 3 bedroom home’s open layout features a light and bright interior. Enjoy the famous California indoor-outdoor living experience that this home embodies. With its ideal location within walking distance to a tranquil park and the amazing community facilities, this welcoming home offers the privacy, space, and livability of a single-family residence. A large two-car attached garage completes this inviting home. Resort-style neighborhood amenities include swimming pool, spa, gym, tennis courts, community parks and tot lot. Glenwood Park is conveniently located close to Aliso Viejo Town Center, an abundance of walking and hiking trails, world-class mountain bike riding, majestic beaches, luxury resorts, and Blue Ribbon Schools. Do not miss this opportunity to live the glorious coastal California lifestyle.