Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

33 Marigold

Location

33 Marigold, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Glenwood Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Incredible panoramic views of Saddleback Mountains. Nestled on a tree-lined street in the quiet community of Glenwood Park this 3 bedroom home’s open layout features a light and bright interior. Enjoy the famous California indoor-outdoor living experience that this home embodies. With its ideal location within walking distance to a tranquil park and the amazing community facilities, this welcoming home offers the privacy, space, and livability of a single-family residence. A large two-car attached garage completes this inviting home. Resort-style neighborhood amenities include swimming pool, spa, gym, tennis courts, community parks and tot lot. Glenwood Park is conveniently located close to Aliso Viejo Town Center, an abundance of walking and hiking trails, world-class mountain bike riding, majestic beaches, luxury resorts, and Blue Ribbon Schools. Do not miss this opportunity to live the glorious coastal California lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Marigold have any available units?
33 Marigold doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 33 Marigold have?
Some of 33 Marigold's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Marigold currently offering any rent specials?
33 Marigold is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Marigold pet-friendly?
No, 33 Marigold is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 33 Marigold offer parking?
Yes, 33 Marigold offers parking.
Does 33 Marigold have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Marigold does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Marigold have a pool?
Yes, 33 Marigold has a pool.
Does 33 Marigold have accessible units?
No, 33 Marigold does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Marigold have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Marigold has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Marigold have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Marigold does not have units with air conditioning.

