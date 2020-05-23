All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 32 Vellisimo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
32 Vellisimo Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:45 AM

32 Vellisimo Drive

32 Vellisimo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

32 Vellisimo Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Passeggio

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully carriage unit in the Passeggio community, a part of the prestigious Westridge area of Aliso Viejo. Model perfect, neutral hue paint, and beautiful hardwood floors await the next tenant who wants only the best. This open and flowing floor plan has loads of natural light. The living room has the fireplace as it's focal point, a media niche for the TV and components, and access to the private patio. The dining room has room for a large table and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen has white quartz counter tops, glass tile backsplash, maple cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. There are two spacious bedrooms each with their own closets with closet organizers installed. The 2 bathrooms have upgraded lighting, custom mirrors, and marble tile floors. The one-car garage is directly below the unit with direct access, another assigned parking spot, spot #101, is near to the unit. The laundry is in the attached garage, washer and dryer included. The Passeggio community sits on the edge of the Aliso and Woods Canyon Park and Westridge Park, and is not too far from the Aliso Viejo Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment. This home is a gem, don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Vellisimo Drive have any available units?
32 Vellisimo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 32 Vellisimo Drive have?
Some of 32 Vellisimo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Vellisimo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32 Vellisimo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Vellisimo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32 Vellisimo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 32 Vellisimo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32 Vellisimo Drive offers parking.
Does 32 Vellisimo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Vellisimo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Vellisimo Drive have a pool?
No, 32 Vellisimo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 32 Vellisimo Drive have accessible units?
No, 32 Vellisimo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Vellisimo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Vellisimo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Vellisimo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Vellisimo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College