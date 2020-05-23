32 Vellisimo Drive

Amenities

Beautifully carriage unit in the Passeggio community, a part of the prestigious Westridge area of Aliso Viejo. Model perfect, neutral hue paint, and beautiful hardwood floors await the next tenant who wants only the best. This open and flowing floor plan has loads of natural light. The living room has the fireplace as it's focal point, a media niche for the TV and components, and access to the private patio. The dining room has room for a large table and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen has white quartz counter tops, glass tile backsplash, maple cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. There are two spacious bedrooms each with their own closets with closet organizers installed. The 2 bathrooms have upgraded lighting, custom mirrors, and marble tile floors. The one-car garage is directly below the unit with direct access, another assigned parking spot, spot #101, is near to the unit. The laundry is in the attached garage, washer and dryer included. The Passeggio community sits on the edge of the Aliso and Woods Canyon Park and Westridge Park, and is not too far from the Aliso Viejo Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment. This home is a gem, don't miss it!