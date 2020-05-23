All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Lindengrove
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

3 Lindengrove

3 Lindengrove · No Longer Available
Aliso Viejo
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3 Lindengrove, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Pacific Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Single Family Home - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/DZSxKS_Lh8o

Model perfect combines privacy and elegance on a single loaded street. Enter into an inviting entry with light and bright formal living area with travertine flooring. Open kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and custom cabinetry adjacent to large family room with gas fireplace and French doors, ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Additional appointments include upgraded carpets, custom window treatments, crown moldings, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans throughout. Master bedroom with opulent bath includes imported Italian tile, dual sinks, large soaking tub and shower. Resort style grounds with an abundance of greenery and inviting in-ground spa with waterfalls. Multiple patios provide ample room for outdoor entertaining! Separate laundry room with direct access to large 3-car garage with cabinetry and epoxy flooring. Refrigerator, washer/dryer, and gardening services included. NOTE: there is a fee of $75/month per animal

(RLNE2349368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Lindengrove have any available units?
3 Lindengrove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 3 Lindengrove have?
Some of 3 Lindengrove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Lindengrove currently offering any rent specials?
3 Lindengrove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Lindengrove pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Lindengrove is pet friendly.
Does 3 Lindengrove offer parking?
Yes, 3 Lindengrove offers parking.
Does 3 Lindengrove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Lindengrove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Lindengrove have a pool?
No, 3 Lindengrove does not have a pool.
Does 3 Lindengrove have accessible units?
No, 3 Lindengrove does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Lindengrove have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Lindengrove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Lindengrove have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Lindengrove does not have units with air conditioning.

