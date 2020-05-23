3 Lindengrove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Beautiful Single Family Home - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/DZSxKS_Lh8o



Model perfect combines privacy and elegance on a single loaded street. Enter into an inviting entry with light and bright formal living area with travertine flooring. Open kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and custom cabinetry adjacent to large family room with gas fireplace and French doors, ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Additional appointments include upgraded carpets, custom window treatments, crown moldings, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans throughout. Master bedroom with opulent bath includes imported Italian tile, dual sinks, large soaking tub and shower. Resort style grounds with an abundance of greenery and inviting in-ground spa with waterfalls. Multiple patios provide ample room for outdoor entertaining! Separate laundry room with direct access to large 3-car garage with cabinetry and epoxy flooring. Refrigerator, washer/dryer, and gardening services included. NOTE: there is a fee of $75/month per animal



(RLNE2349368)