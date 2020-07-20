29 Jaeger Lane

Amenities

Call listing Broker John Sturdevant 949-584-5619. $2,250 per month, 1 year or longer term. Peaceful and completely private location surrounded by greenbelts. Close to the entrance, guest parking, clubhouse, gym & pool/spa. Upper end unit with nobody above. 2 master suites (each with two closets/ one walk-in) at each end of the house, balcony, full size laundry with washer and dryer included. 1 car detached garage marked #425 close to the home with remote opener plus one assigned parking space marked #415 in a very good location. New carpet and wood look luxury vinyl plank floors in kitchen and baths. Nice size kitchen with good storage, lots of counter space, new gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher. Great room plan with living room and dining room all open to kitchen. Vaulted ceiling in living room, dining room and both suites. All fresh and clean for a proud tenant. People love the convenience of Laguna Audubon Aliso Viejo because it is commuter friendly to all freeways, Toll Roads, close to shopping and entertainment, only 5 miles to Laguna Beach and has nice breezes. Laguna Beach Unified School District. Landlord will not consider animals, smokers or bad credit.