Last updated July 4 2019

29 Jaeger Lane

29 Jaeger Lane · No Longer Available
Location

29 Jaeger Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Seagate Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Call listing Broker John Sturdevant 949-584-5619. $2,250 per month, 1 year or longer term. Peaceful and completely private location surrounded by greenbelts. Close to the entrance, guest parking, clubhouse, gym & pool/spa. Upper end unit with nobody above. 2 master suites (each with two closets/ one walk-in) at each end of the house, balcony, full size laundry with washer and dryer included. 1 car detached garage marked #425 close to the home with remote opener plus one assigned parking space marked #415 in a very good location. New carpet and wood look luxury vinyl plank floors in kitchen and baths. Nice size kitchen with good storage, lots of counter space, new gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher. Great room plan with living room and dining room all open to kitchen. Vaulted ceiling in living room, dining room and both suites. All fresh and clean for a proud tenant. People love the convenience of Laguna Audubon Aliso Viejo because it is commuter friendly to all freeways, Toll Roads, close to shopping and entertainment, only 5 miles to Laguna Beach and has nice breezes. Laguna Beach Unified School District. Landlord will not consider animals, smokers or bad credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Jaeger Lane have any available units?
29 Jaeger Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 29 Jaeger Lane have?
Some of 29 Jaeger Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Jaeger Lane currently offering any rent specials?
29 Jaeger Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Jaeger Lane pet-friendly?
No, 29 Jaeger Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 29 Jaeger Lane offer parking?
Yes, 29 Jaeger Lane offers parking.
Does 29 Jaeger Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Jaeger Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Jaeger Lane have a pool?
Yes, 29 Jaeger Lane has a pool.
Does 29 Jaeger Lane have accessible units?
No, 29 Jaeger Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Jaeger Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Jaeger Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Jaeger Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Jaeger Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
